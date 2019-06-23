Circular war peaks as Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari seeks dissolution of school panels

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after uproar over a circular purportedly issued by the Delhi government asking parents about their political choices ahead of Assembly elections, the chief of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi Manoj Tiwari on Saturday demanded the dissolution of School Management Committees (SMCs). Rejecting the allegations by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that the BJP was trying to defame SMCs and educational activities, Tiwari said that education policy of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been completely exposed.

“Everybody now is aware of how Kejriwal is misusing the institutions connected with education for his political gain. The education policy framed by the AAP is designed more to suit and further the party’s political interests than improving the standard of education,” Tiwari said.

On Friday, the BJP and Congress attacked the ruling party for ‘misusing’ SMCs for political mileage. Tiwari also met the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the issue and demanded cancellation of a three-day conference being organised by the School Management Committees (SMCs) in the national capital.

Following the allegation by the opposition, meetings of the parents of the children studying in government schools were cancelled.

After the cancellation of the meetings, Tiwari said that misusing the government institutions for political gain is an old habit of Kejriwal. “But it will not happen now. Lakhs of people are connected with the educational system of Delhi. Kejriwal organizes such programmes by pressuring the institutions connected with education. They are meant purely to serve the AAP’s political interests. AAP workers join such panels to set their political agenda and pressurize parents and teachers to support Kejriwal. This should be condemned by all,” the BJP leader said.