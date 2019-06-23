Home Cities Delhi

Circular war peaks as Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari seeks dissolution of school panels

Rejecting the allegations by AAP that the BJP was trying to defame SMCs and educational activities, Tiwari said that the Cm's education policy has been exposed.

Published: 23rd June 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after uproar over a circular purportedly issued by the Delhi government asking parents about their political choices ahead of Assembly elections, the chief of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi Manoj Tiwari on Saturday demanded the dissolution of School Management Committees (SMCs). Rejecting the allegations by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that the BJP was trying to defame SMCs and educational activities, Tiwari said that education policy of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been completely exposed.

“Everybody now is aware of how Kejriwal is misusing the institutions connected with education for his political gain. The education policy framed by the AAP is designed more to suit and further the party’s political interests than improving the standard of education,” Tiwari said.

On Friday, the BJP and Congress attacked the ruling party for ‘misusing’ SMCs for political mileage. Tiwari also met the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the issue and demanded cancellation of a three-day conference being organised by the School Management Committees (SMCs) in the national capital.
Following the allegation by the opposition, meetings of the parents of the children studying in government schools were cancelled.

After the cancellation of the meetings, Tiwari said that misusing the government institutions for political gain is an old habit of Kejriwal. “But it will not happen now. Lakhs of people are connected with the educational system of Delhi. Kejriwal organizes such programmes by pressuring the institutions connected with education. They are meant purely to serve the AAP’s political interests. AAP workers join such panels to set their political agenda and pressurize parents and teachers to support Kejriwal. This should be condemned by all,” the BJP leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari AAP Delhi BJP Delhi education circular Delhi circular war Delhi school panels Delhi School Management Committees
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp