Eye on polls, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks haste on colony projects

Kejriwal directed senior officials of the department to complete ongoing developmental work in 781 unauthorised colonies within the next five months.

Published: 23rd June 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 08:28 AM

CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a high-level meeting on Saturday directed Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Satyendra Jain and other senior officials of the department to complete ongoing developmental work in 781 unauthorised colonies within the next five months. Kejriwal personally reviewed all the ongoing works which include the construction of roads, drains, lanes and laying of sewer lines in these colonies, spanning over 18 Assembly segments of Delhi. Kejriwal has asked for a report which he will personally monitor.

The CM heard the version of all the concerned officials and asked them to get in touch with him directly in case of any problems.  “The residents of these colonies have a right to lead their lives with dignity and giving this issue priority, the Delhi government has made a provision of R1,500 crore in the budget for the development of these colonies,” he said in a statement. 

Kejriwal said the previous governments only paid lip service to unauthorised colonies during elections and forgot them after voting was over. “People from UP and Bihar residing in these colonies, who came to the national capital in search of employment and better lives, were consistently deceived by previous governments. Our government considers the residents of unauthorised colonies very close to its heart and will do justice to them,” read the statement.

Kejriwal said the government has provided financial resources for these works.“The DDA could not keep pace with the expanding Delhi and failed to provide adequate housing in accordance with the demands of the residents of the national capital, therefore Delhi is suffering today,” he further stated. 

Make water connections easy: Kejriwal to Delhi Jal Board

CM Kejriwal directed Delhi Jal Board officials to make the process for getting new connections “as simple as possible” and to restart more than 100 “non-functional” tubewells in Malviya Nagar. He issued directions to restart tubewells and booster pumping stations to ensure enough water supply to residents.

