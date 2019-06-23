SUV driver who ran man over in Delhi arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old man, who drove his SUV onto a central verge in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, killing one and injuring three others, has been arrested, the police said. A case under IPC sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered against him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said that the accused, Abhishek Dutt, a resident of Pankha Road who works as a country coordinator of a UK-based university, was arrested from the spot and was found to be heavily drunk. During the incident, he was alone in the vehicle and was returning from a party, the officer said.

The police said that the incident occurred around 3.30 am on Mathura Road on Saturday in front of Hazarat Nizamuddin police station. A PCR call was made and the injured were rushed to AIIMS. While Arif, 32, a homeless man, was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital, Sahib, 23; Sheikh Saju, 48; and Naushad, 23 are undergoing treatment. The police said the accused was driving at a very high speed. He lost control of the vehicle and ended up driving it onto the central verge where the four men were sleeping.