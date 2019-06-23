Home Cities Delhi

SUV driver who ran man over in Delhi arrested

A 37-year-old man, who drove his SUV onto a central verge in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, killing one and injuring three others, has been arrested, the police said.

Published: 23rd June 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 37-year-old man, who drove his SUV onto a central verge in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, killing one and injuring three others, has been arrested, the police said. A case under IPC sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered against him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said that the accused, Abhishek Dutt, a resident of Pankha Road who works as a country coordinator of a UK-based university, was arrested from the spot and was found to be heavily drunk. During the incident, he was alone in the vehicle and was returning from a party, the officer said.

The police said that the incident occurred around 3.30 am on Mathura Road on Saturday in front of Hazarat Nizamuddin police station. A PCR call was made and the injured were rushed to AIIMS. While Arif, 32, a homeless man, was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital, Sahib, 23; Sheikh Saju, 48; and Naushad, 23 are undergoing treatment. The police said the accused was driving at a very high speed. He lost control of the vehicle and ended up driving it onto the central verge where the four men were sleeping.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp