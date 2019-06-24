AAP slams Centre over law and order following murders of elderly Delhi couple and domestic help

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday stepped up its attack on the Centre over what it called the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

Following the murder of an elderly couple and their domestic, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter.

“Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked for safety and security of Delhiites?” he tweeted.

In Delhi, maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the Central government.

“The BJP-run Central government needs to tell the people of Delhi what steps are being taken on improving Delhi’s security and policing. The accountability of the BJP MPs, the L-G, the home ministry needs to be set. The people of Delhi, who were already afraid for their security outside their homes, are now concerned for their safety even inside their homes. The BJP should tell people what action it is taking to improve this situation,” said AAP leader Atishi.

Citing a news report on rising crime in the city, Atishi said, “In the last 30 days, 220 gunshots have been fired in several cases of gang violence. Criminals have no fear of law or law enforcement agencies.”