Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari takes part in Yamuna river cleaning drive

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday participated in a drive to clean the river Yamuna. The event was organised as part of the Sparsh Ganga campaign. 

Published: 24th June 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and the national ambassador of the Sparsh Ganga campaign, Arushi Nishank, during the river ceaning campaign at the Yamuna in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday participated in a drive to clean the river Yamuna. The event was organised as part of the Sparsh Ganga campaign. 

“We must also adopt policies that were implemented to clean the Ganga river before the Kumbh Mela. A sewage treatment plant was set up to stop waste from the bigger sewage pipelines from entering the Ganga river. Artificial oxygen was used to clean the sewage pipelines; plants were grown across these sewage pipelines so that the untreated waste and garbage was collected and did not flow into the Ganga river. We are committed to cleaning Ma Ganga and cleaning the Yamuna is a part of that goal,” Tiwari said.

Delhi generates 327 crore litres of sewage daily but has a capacity to treat only 276 crore litres.

The Yamuna Action Plan (YAP) -I was taken up between 1993 and 2003, and Yamuna Action Plan-II was extended in 2003 to cover Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, along with Delhi.

Eleven projects were taken up by the National Mission for Clean Ganga to conserve the river, with the action plan primarily targeting three major drainage zones—Kondli, Rithala and Okhla. Nine projects were started at the end of the year 2018 in the NCR region under the aegis of Yamuna Action Plan-III.

The Sparsh Ganga campaign was started in 2009 to clean the Ganga from its source in the Himalayas and along its journey to the Bay of Bengal.

Arushi Nishank, the national convenor of Sparsh Ganga, said, “In cleaning campaigns we include steps to check the throwing of plastics into the river, converting the biodegradable waste into manure, reprocessing the non-degradable waste along the river stretch, checking the drains from carrying dirt into the Yamuna, and creating awareness on the importance of rivers”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp