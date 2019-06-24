Homebuyers hold protest, urge government to prevent liquidation of Jaypee Infratech

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Scores of homebuyers gathered at Jantar Mantar on Sunday to protest against Jaypee Infratech after lenders and homebuyers failed to agree on the way forward.

Jaypee Infratech had launched around 50,000 flats in 2009-10 in various real estate projects in Noida and along the Yamuna Expressway. But a slowdown in the property market and other factors affected the financials of the company and shattered the home buyers’ hopes.

The homebuyers on Sunday urged the government to direct IDBI Bank to vote in favour of state-run NBCC’s bid for the acquisition of the debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech and prevent it from going through a liquidation process.

The buyers have alleged that bankers are not making any effort to resolve the issue.

“It’s a unique case wherein the banks have not made any genuine serious efforts in the direction of ensuring successful resolution, and the homebuyers whose life’s savings are at stake are making all possible compromises and efforts so as to ensure getting possession of their dream houses with some reasonable compensation for delay,” said a statement from the homebuyers association.

The Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of Jaypee Infratech has entered the final stage of its second round.

Jaypee Infratech’s creditors, which include banks and homebuyers, met last week to assess the progress of the ongoing insolvency proceedings and decide the future course of action.

According to sources, the Committee of Creditors did not take any decision on the way forward.

NBCC had proposed taking over Jaypee Infratech and completing over 20,000 unfinished flats.

Earlier, Suraksha Group had also shown interest in acquiring the company, but the homebuyers rejected the plan.