Delhi L-G orders better parking facilities near park after reports of traffic chaos

The park, which opened this year, has become a popular tourist spot in the national capital, attracting about 12,000 visitors in a day.

Published: 24th June 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday directed the authorities to make better arrangements for parking vehicles and facilitate public transport connectivity near the Waste to Wonder park of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

The L-G’s action came in response to reports of chaos on the roads of Sarai Kale Khan due to a heavy rush of visitors to the park. The SDMC, which did not anticipate this, did not make arrangements for parking of large numbers of vehicles, which has led to visitors parking their cars on roads, causing traffic snarls.   

“Pleased to learn that SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park is drawing large number of visitors. Reviewed further improvement plan and advised the authorities to explore innovative solutions for parking management. Stack parking to increase capacity, improved walkability to the nearest metro station to promote use of metro to visit park, and online ticket booking system etc. may be introduced,” said the L-G’s Twitter account. 

The park features a 60-foot-high replica of the Eiffel Tower, a 20-foot-tall Taj Mahal, and replicas of five other wonders of the world, built using 150 tonnes of industrial and other waste.

It was thrown open to the public on February 22.

