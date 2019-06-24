Queer love, one postcard at a time

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Duo Mital Dubal and Siddhesh Sapte of the online retail platform, Over a Pint of Beer, have come up with a rather innovative idea to celebrate Pride Month. It’s called #InTheQueerFuture with a slogan, Pyaar Pyaar Hai (Love is love). Every product shipment of theirs to any place in India will be accompanied by a postcard carrying a personal message written by someone identifying as queer.

“We started our brand by using Siddhesh’s art to communicate messages to people. #InTheQueerFuture campaign is one such attempt to normalise conversations about the LGBT+ community and spread love,” says Dubal about their year-old company. Both have an advertising background, in fact, Sapte discovered his love for doodling on an advertising stint at Nairobi, Kenya. Dubal was always keen to start a conversation on equal rights for the LGBT+ community, especially when she realised they are nowhere close to their portrayal in Bollywood films – weak and always getting trolled. “But I slowly realised that in the real world they are just like us. A person should not be judged on their personal preferences but on their creativity. However, even now there is subtle discrimination and distinction, and this is what we are fighting against.”

For #InTheQueerFuture, they started off with five designs for maple pins, a collaboration with Pay It With The Pin – a design company that hand paints wooden pins. “Then we worked on pouches around the ‘Love is Love’ concept with an artwork of two females. As we speak, we are working on gender-neutral kurtas. The artwork is a little provocative but at the same time, it sends a clear message of inclusivity,” Dubal says, adding that the maple pins and pouches are up for sale on

their site (overapintofbeer.com/inthequeerfuture).

To develop the LGBT+ postcards, the duo approached many queer individuals to understand what they were going through. They got a lot of quotes from them, which have now been converted into postcards and mailed along with orders placed this month. They have simple messages accompanied by a small artwork by Sapte. For instance, one of the postcards carries the message “Could everyone please get over binaries and update their ideas of ‘normal’ for gender, for sexuality, for everything. We are fluid. We evolve. We love. Let us be.”

The positive response has prompted them to extend this initiative for the whole year. “We are already talking to other brands and will be launching more products this year,” Dual discloses. But the journey of continuously putting themselves in someone else’s shoes (queer individuals), hasn’t been easy. One major challenge is fashion, especially while designing gender-neutral kurtas. “Understanding the norms of and the differences between male and female outfits fashion took us a while. It demanded a lot of research, interaction with people in the fashion industry, especially the young and those from the community,” says Dubal. Thus, ensuring they get things right.

