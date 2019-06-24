Rise in cases of youths taking to crime worries Delhi cops

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 90 per cent of the accused in snatching and robbery cases in the national capital are first-timers, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has said.

According to Delhi Police data, only 5.52 per cent of the accused in robbery cases this year are those with a previous record or crime. This figure has steadily declined and was 6.80 per cent in 2018, and 11.73 per cent in 2017.

Similarly, in snatching cases, the proportion of those with a previous criminal record has come down from 9.48 per cent in 2017 to 5.26 per cent in 2018 and 3.51 per cent in 2019.

Patnaik said the focus of Delhi Police was to curb street crime, including robberies and snatching, in which firearms are used sometimes.

He said the number of such incidents had steadily declined from 2016 to 2018. In 2016, 9,571 cases of snatching were reported. The number fell to 8,231 in 2017 and to 6,932 in 2018. However, until May 31 this year, 2,812 snatching cases were reported, an increase from last year’s figure of 2,691 during the same period.

“The worrisome part is that the first-timers are taking to street crime. So the involvement of those with previous records in robberies and snatching incidents is gradually coming down. First-timers are taking to crime and that is causing problems. They are not necessarily juveniles but first-timers,” he said.

In 2017, the police launched a scheme under which youths likely to commit crimes were identified and given skill training and jobs to keep them away from criminal activities.

“Our record as far as controlling those who have the previous record has been found very successful. It is evident from the decline in the number of cases.

“A first-timer committing a crime comes under police scanner and then we start monitoring their release from jail, and when he comes out our beat officers are monitoring what he does—whether he is again getting into bad habits or trying to do something better for his life,” he said.

“As far as other preventive measures against street crime are concerned, our focus is on increasing visibility on roads, patrolling by special motorcycles, and group patrolling by senior officers, beat officers and SHOs,” he said.