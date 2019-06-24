Home Cities Delhi

Rise in cases of youths taking to crime worries Delhi cops

More than 90 per cent of the accused in snatching and robbery cases in the national capital are first-timers, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has said. 

Published: 24th June 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 90 per cent of the accused in snatching and robbery cases in the national capital are first-timers, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has said. 

According to Delhi Police data, only 5.52 per cent of the accused in robbery cases this year are those with a previous record or crime. This figure has steadily declined and was 6.80 per cent in 2018, and 11.73 per cent in 2017. 

Similarly, in snatching cases, the proportion of those with a previous criminal record has come down from 9.48 per cent in 2017 to 5.26 per cent in 2018 and 3.51 per cent in 2019.   

Patnaik said the focus of Delhi Police was to curb street crime, including robberies and snatching, in which firearms are used sometimes.

He said the number of such incidents had steadily declined from 2016 to 2018. In 2016, 9,571 cases of snatching were reported. The number fell to 8,231 in 2017 and to 6,932 in 2018. However, until May 31 this year, 2,812 snatching cases were reported, an increase from last year’s figure of 2,691 during the same period.

“The worrisome part is that the first-timers are taking to street crime. So the involvement of those with previous records in robberies and snatching incidents is gradually coming down. First-timers are taking to crime and that is causing problems. They are not necessarily juveniles but first-timers,” he said. 

In 2017, the police launched a scheme under which youths likely to commit crimes were identified and given skill training and jobs to keep them away from criminal activities.

“Our record as far as controlling those who have the previous record has been found very successful. It is evident from the decline in the number of cases.

“A first-timer committing a crime comes under police scanner and then we start monitoring their release from jail, and when he comes out our beat officers are monitoring what he does—whether he is again getting into bad habits or trying to do something better for his life,” he said. 

“As far as other preventive measures against street crime are concerned, our focus is on increasing visibility on roads, patrolling by special motorcycles, and group patrolling by senior officers, beat officers and SHOs,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp