AAP demolished Tanker mafia: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of water treatment plant at Chandrawal on Monday, claimed that after the AAP government came to power, the Delhi Jal Board which was a den of corruption has completely changed and that the ‘tanker mafia’ has been demolished in Delhi.



“In 2015, we inherited a 70-year-old system that was completely mismanaged, corrupt and exploitative of people. I am happy to share that over the last four-and-a-half years, with the engineers and officials of the Delhi Jal Board we have significantly improved the management of the system” said Kejriwal.

According to the government, this project will help supply clean drinking water 24x7 to 22 lakh people living in the command area of the Chandrawal plant.

This area will include the people of Chandni Chowk, Rajendra Nagar, Civil Lines, Patel Nagar, Karol Bagh, New Delhi, among others.

“We all know how powerful and large the tanker mafia was. The mafia survived because of the political nexus and patronage. But we liberated the water management system from the clutches of the mafia because we are an honest government. We don’t use water to earn money, we use it to earn goodwill and blessings” added Kejriwal.

The water treatment plant will be built at the total cost of Rs 600 crore and shall be completed within the next three years time and will be implemented in packages.

The Delhi Jal Board will carry out various important works related to the treatment plant consisting of replacement of distribution of water lines by dividing areas and latest treatment process by using ozonation and active carbon will be used for water treatment.

AAP came under attack from the opposition in the last few days after numerous complaints started pouring in from large parts of the city regarding non-availability of drinking water and dirty water.