AAP MLA Manoj Kumar sentenced to 3 months in jail for obstructing polling process

The court had on June 11 convicted Kumar for obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, punishable under 186 IPC.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Tuesday sentenced AAP MLA Manoj Kumar to three months in jail for obstructing election process at a polling station in Kalyan Puri area of east Delhi during 2013 Assembly polls.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, however, granted Kumar bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000 to enable him to challenge the order in a superior court.

The court had on June 11 convicted Kumar for obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, punishable under 186 IPC, and disorderly conduct in or near polling stations, section 131 of Representation of the People Act.

The case was lodged on a complaint regarding hindrance in the election process being created by over 50 protesters, led by the then AAP candidate Kumar, at the main gate of an MCD school, during 2013 Delhi assembly elections, which caused problems to the voters.

