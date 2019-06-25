Home Cities Delhi

Beyond everyday brief: AIIMS doc donates blood to save infant’s life

The infant, it is learnt, has a rare blood type and Apurva Sharma, a senior resident doctor with a Neurology department, didn't hesitate to volunteer after he found his blood group to be a perfect match

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Venturing beyond his everyday brief, a senior doctor at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) donated his blood to save the life of a newborn.

The infant, it is learnt, has a rare blood type and Apurva Sharma, a senior resident doctor with a Neurology department, didn’t hesitate to volunteer after he found his blood group to be a perfect match.
The newborn was in dire need of O-negative blood, which is considered a rare group.

Speaking to this correspondent, Sharma said he stepped forward to save the infant’s life after receiving an alert on Whatsapp.

“I was at the hostel when I received a forwarded message on Whatsapp on the blood requirement. Since O-negative is a very rare blood group, I rushed to our blood donation chamber. It is our duty to save a patient’s life in any way possible,” the doctor said.

“I had no idea where the infant was admitted. All I know now is that the baby has been successfully operated upon and is doing well,” Sharma said.

The Resident Doctors’ Association of AIIMS said that it is planning to put together a database of rare blood groups among the doctor's fraternity so that they can help patients in the event of an emergency.

