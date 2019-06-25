BJP bid to dissolve school panels a conspiracy to 'derail' education reforms.: Atishi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Atishi Marlena on Monday said that the BJP’s attempt to seek dissolution of the School Management Committees (SMC) is a “conspiracy” to “derail” its education reforms.

“They (BJP) feel threatened because municipal schools (run by BJP-ruled corporations) are in shambles and nearly 75 per cent children in them cannot read basic Hindi text,” she claimed.

Her remarks came after Leader of Opposition and former Delhi BJP president Vijender Gupta demanded that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal disband management committees in government schools, alleging the ruling AAP was using them for “political” gains in Assembly polls.

Gupta said the SMCs were constituted in 2015 and their two-year tenure ended in 2017. They are “illegal” as they have not been re-constituted, he stated. Atishi countered the claim, saying the current SMCs were set up in 2017-end for 2 years after the previous SMCs term ended in September 2017.