BJP MPs never raised Delhi's law and order issues in Parliament in five years: AAP

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the seven BJP MPs need to step out of their homes and comfort zones and take responsibility.

Published: 25th June 2019 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Calling Delhi's "deteriorating" law and order situation a matter of "grave concern", the ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday accused BJP MPs of not raising the city's crime issues in Parliament in the last five years.

Speaking to the media, AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the seven BJP MPs need to step out of their homes and comfort zones and take responsibility.

"Delhi has elected BJP MPs for the second time this year. In the last five years, how many times have any of them raised the issue of security in Parliament? Not even once," he said.

Speaking to the media on the same, AAP national spokesperson Atishi said even the family of the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta is not safe.

"The wife of the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Shobha Gupta, who has been a councillor in the MCD in the past, became a victim of daylight robbery at a market in Mandi House."

"Her car was stopped and when she stepped out of the car, her bag was stolen from her. This has happened in the centre of the city. If the wife of a sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition is not safe in Delhi, how will ordinary people feel secure?" she questioned.

Bharadwaj said each time the people of Delhi or the elected government raised questions on the functioning of the police, Vijender Gupta has come out to defend the police.

"Even when the Chief Minister was attacked, the LoP found no fault with the police and openly defended its role. Once in three days, Gupta meets the Lt. Governor on some or the other issue. But not once has he ever raised the issue of law and order in the city.

"I hope that at least now the BJP will realise what a common man goes through in Delhi because of the lack of action by Delhi Police."

Atishi said that the Centre's only responsibility in Delhi is to ensure security.

"The Central government today has just one responsibility when it comes to Delhi - ensuring security for the residents of the city. The BJP should explain to the people why they're not able to fulfil the one responsibility they have towards the people of Delhi."

TAGS
AAP Parliament BJP Delhi
