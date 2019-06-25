Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man held for rape and murder of neighbour's seven-year-old daughter

The seven-year-old girl, a resident of Swarn Jayanti Vihar, Tikri Khurd in the Narela area, went missing on Friday.

Published: 25th June 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for the alleged rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl, his neighbour, who had been in friendly terms with her family, the police said on Monday. They said the accused, identified as 28-year-old Imran, has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In 2011, he was booked for raping a 15-year-old girl and was behind bars for 13 months. Later, he was acquitted after the victim’s family dropped the charges.

The seven-year-old girl, a resident of Swarn Jayanti Vihar, Tikri Khurd in the Narela area, went missing on Friday.

Two days later, her body was recovered from sewage near her residence. Her parents had filed a missing complaint at Narela Industrial Area Police Station and a case under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code was registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police, outer north, Gaurav Sharma said.

The accused told police that he offered her ‘Frooti’ and took her to a sewage treatment plant at a park in Tikri Khurd, where he strangled the minor with his bare hands after raping her. The victim’s family has known Imran’s for long, as both the families shifted from Shahadra, where they were neighbours, to Swarn Jayanti Vihar together.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rape Murder
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp