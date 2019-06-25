Delhi man held for rape and murder of neighbour's seven-year-old daughter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for the alleged rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl, his neighbour, who had been in friendly terms with her family, the police said on Monday. They said the accused, identified as 28-year-old Imran, has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In 2011, he was booked for raping a 15-year-old girl and was behind bars for 13 months. Later, he was acquitted after the victim’s family dropped the charges.

The seven-year-old girl, a resident of Swarn Jayanti Vihar, Tikri Khurd in the Narela area, went missing on Friday.

Two days later, her body was recovered from sewage near her residence. Her parents had filed a missing complaint at Narela Industrial Area Police Station and a case under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code was registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police, outer north, Gaurav Sharma said.

The accused told police that he offered her ‘Frooti’ and took her to a sewage treatment plant at a park in Tikri Khurd, where he strangled the minor with his bare hands after raping her. The victim’s family has known Imran’s for long, as both the families shifted from Shahadra, where they were neighbours, to Swarn Jayanti Vihar together.