Delhi: Dentist arrested for celebratory firing at wedding

A case was registered at Shahdara police station against the accused, identified in the video, after it hit social media platforms on Sunday evening.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old dentist was arrested on Monday in connection with an incident of celebratory firing after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The accused, identified as Kamaldeep Singh, was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.

In the viral video, the dentist, along with his friends, is seen firing in the air near Shyam Lal College in east Delhi’s Shahdara area. According to the police, the incident took place on Friday when the accused and his friends were returning after attending the wedding ceremony of a friend in Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh.

On their way back, they recorded a short video from a phone in which they were seen brandishing guns and firing in the air at Muskan Chowk, Additional Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Ved Prakash Surya said.

Police said the accused, a resident of Naveen in Shahdara, admitted that he, along with friends, attended the wedding of their best friend at Lotus Grey Banquet Hall in Sahibabad.

The accused quit his job at a hospital a couple of days back and had been preparing for higher studies.
Singh was booked under Section 336 (endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25 and 54 of the Arms Act.

More videos of the wedding ceremony have surfaced online in some of them, a few men are seen dancing at the ceremony with guns in their hands.

The accused has disclosed the names of some others involved in the incident, police said. “He (Singh) is very clearly visible in the video. One more accused has been identified we are trying to catch hold of them at the earliest,” the officer said.

