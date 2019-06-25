Delhi government to hold mega exhibition to showcase AAP government’s achievements

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning a mega exhibition to showcase the AAP government’s achievements.

All major 60 departments of the government, have been directed by the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with other ministers to participate in the event which will be at Pragati Maidan between 1-3 August

As per the officials, the idea is to provide a platform for the representatives of different departments. To attract huge crowds, the government has roped in a media management company NNS which had submitted a detailed proposal to deputy CM’s office earlier.

The Public Works Department (PWD), which has been tasked with heading the “Achievement and Schemes Exhibition-2019”, is holding a meeting to chalk out the mega event as directed by PWD minister Satyendra Jain.

With assembly elections in Delhi just around the corner, Aam Aadmi Party government along with the council of ministers are regularly making announcements regarding new targets of the various public welfare schemes being met.

Achievement and Schemes Exhibition is aimed at bringing departments like health, transport, labour, environment and social welfare together on one platform for public awareness. Achievements on the number of classrooms constructed, electricity bill reduction, the success of Mohalla Clinics and major announcements in terms of transport - free rides for women Electric busses are expected to be part of the showcase.

“This platform should be used for highlighting and various schemes of the government. Directions be issued to all the departments to participate in the Expo for public awareness” said Sisodia’s letter to all the cabinet Ministers.