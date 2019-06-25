Home Cities Delhi

Here's all you need to know about Sadhguru's new book

From asanas to cricket to cocktails — Sadhguru’s latest read takes us on a rollercoaster ride of knowledge, gleaned from the most unexpected places.

Published: 25th June 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Sonali Shenoy
Express News Service

Yoga is taking over the world. And how! As thousands upon thousands of people step on their mats across the globe this International Day of Yoga — we take our place, warmed up and ready, beside one of the biggest champions for the practice — Sadhguru.

Although, between helming the non-profit Isha Foundation with a whopping nine million volunteers, churning out a steady stream of spiritual discourses on YouTube, and now, a new book out titled Flowers on the Path — we have to wonder when in the world the mystic ever finds time for some Shavasana!

From asanas to cricket to cocktails - Sadhguru’s latest read takes us on a rollercoaster ride of knowledge, gleaned from the most unexpected places.

After all, how often do you find a chapter on the disease by a man with a flowing white beard, under the title Saturday Night Fever? Excerpts:

Tell us more about this new book.

Most of the time, people who live in the ashram assimilate what I have spoken, and it is printed. So, there is a certain rawness to many of my books — because it worked for people who have seen me speak. Now, when they read this, it is just like I am speaking to them.

Transitioning from spoken word to written word is a different thing altogether. When you speak, there are gestures and expressions that you make that go beyond words, which are lost in the written word. At the same time, the written word is for a larger reach. So, for this book, I read through every piece of it, making it like a written word, without changing the context of what is being said.

One of our favourite phrases in the book is ‘a guru mixes the right cocktail’. In the age of loneliness, stats increasing — what is your recipe? Give it to us ‘neat’, please!

I am not against technology. Technologies were created to support human beings to better their lives. If you use it properly, social media can be a wonderful tool. These are conveniences that have come our way, but how we employ them in our lives is the question. People have a dozen love affairs going on Facebook, but they can’t get along with the people around them. This is because, on social media, you can say pretty things to someone and then move on, but if you have to actually love somebody next to you, it takes involvement...

What learnings did your motorcycle days elicit?

There was a time when I criss-crossed India on my motorcycle. I did not ride with a destination in my mind – I simply rode. The terrain of India just grabbed me. The motorcycle, me and the earth became one, so much that I would ride sometimes three days and three nights, without sleep.

And, of course, the people. I never stayed in a hotel. I just rode into a village somewhere, walked into someone’s house and told them, “I’m hungry and I need a place to sleep.” Not once did anyone refuse me. I did not have to know people to make them a part of my life. I did not have to own the land to make it mine. I think that is the biggest lesson that came to me with my motorcycling — that I did not have to possess anything to make it mine. I have already made all of you mine.

What is the prescription for happiness?

What you need to understand is that all human experience has a chemical basis for it. What you call as joy, misery, stress, anxiety, agony and ecstasy are different kinds of chemistry. In other words, what you call as yourself right now is a chemical soup. The question is, are you a great soup or a lousy soup? You are capable of joy, but you have not engineered yourself to stay there. Isn’t it important that we engineer ourselves the way we want? The situations of your life may not be in your hands, but the experience of your life must be 100 per cent in your hands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yoga Yoga Day Yogaforall Sadhguru International Day of Yoga
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp