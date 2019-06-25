Home Cities Delhi

Metro etiquette derailed: Rajkumari Tankha profiles five kinds of people who lack basic travel manners

You meet all kinds of people on the Delhi Metro, and few of them unfortunately lack the basic travel etiquettes. 

By Express News Service

You meet all kinds of people on the Delhi Metro, and few of them, unfortunately, lack the basic travel etiquettes. Rajkumari Sharma Tankha profiles five kinds of such people who use the metro for reasons other than travel, much to the inconvenience of co-commuters

Not your personal chariot

This one’s specifically for the young and able-bodied women who try to fit in a cranny on an occupied seat. Just the other day en route to office, I was lucky to get a seat. But my happiness was short-lived when a large contingent of women barged in at the next station. One of them, a young girl, told me in an authoritative tone to make space for her. I looked around and saw no space where she could fit in and told her so in as many words. She retorted that I was being “uncooperative”. Ladies, please don’t make yourself and those sitting uncomfortably by trying to squeeze in.

Not a beauty parlour

I often notice women begin to apply lipstick, eyeliner and nail polish the moment they enter the Metro. True it’s a coach for women, but it’s not your powder room. Please wake up a little early so that you have ample time to

get ready. 

Not your bedroom 

I know many will bay for my blood, but I must write about how couples indulge in oodles of “touching and feeling up” which is embarrassing for co-passengers. Moreover, some of these couples are barely in their teens! We live in a metro in the 21st century, all right. And I understand you are in love and have limited places to go... but please use public transport only for travel.

Not your kids’ playground

I often notice children running from one coach to the other, and swinging from the poles. Recently, I saw one climbing up the pole... The odd part is that parents of these children never tell them to behave. In fact, they seem to encourage their kids. A note to all indulgent parents: The metro is a public transport and not a playground for kids. Take them to parks instead — Delhi has many parks! This will help them more to expend their energy. 

Not concerned with your music tastes 

Though a sizeable number of travellers use their earphones or headphones to answer a call/listen to music/watch movies during transit, a large cross-section prefers listening to songs, sometimes even raunchy ones, on full volume. They are least bothered about how the sound effects the person standing or sitting next to them. I hope the DMRC or some enthusiastic corporate provides free earphones so this disturbance ends.

