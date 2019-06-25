Home Cities Delhi

Resist mandatory Hindi in Bachelor’s course: JNUSU to administration

The proposal to make Hindi compulsory at the undergraduate level is on the agenda of the 151st Academic Council (AC) meeting, scheduled to happen on June 28.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The JNUSU on Monday demanded the university administration to “resist” imposition of Hindi by the University Grants Commission that last year directed all universities to take appropriate action in making the language compulsory.

According to representatives who will be part of the meeting, the agenda has other “objectionable” proposals on it as well apart from this proposal.

The JNUSU in a statement said, “Students from across the country enrol at BA courses in JNU. Many of them come from non-Hindi speaking states...Hindi, however, is an optional subject at BA level. There is 
already enough opportunity for students who wish to learn the language.”

“...This move by the JNU administration is nothing but part and parcel of the concerted plan by the ruling Sangh Parivar to forcefully impose Hindi in educational institutions and disregard the 
linguistic diversity in these institutions and our country,” they added.

The BA courses at JNU are in Arabic, French, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Japanese, German, Persian, Pasto and Korean.

