South civic body defers sealing drive at Amar Colony

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has deferred its sealing drive at Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar 4, which was scheduled to happen on Tuesday.

Published: 25th June 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has deferred its sealing drive at Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar 4, which was scheduled to happen on Tuesday.

“The sealing drive has been deferred on the receipt of letter from L&DO office dated 24.06.2019 wherein it is clarified that these tenements enjoy protection National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Special Provision Act 2011 as amended from time to time,” read a letter, which was sent by the SDMC official to the  Amar Colony police station.

“No punitive action may be carried out there on as per the said Act. Accordingly, the sealing action fixed for June 25 is being deferred and further issuance of sealing notices are kept in abeyance,” the letter further read.

Another letter by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Land and Development Office (L&DO), to the deputy commissioner of SDMC states that “unauthorised constructions/misuse/encroachment in C-Type tenements have existed prior to January 1, 2006”.

“A survey report of C-type tenements of Lajpat Nagar, conducted in 2002, brings out the extent of unauthorised constructions /misuse/ encroachment. It is pointed out that these allotments were made to rehabilitate refugees who have migrated from Pakistan at the time of partition,” the letter stated.

