St Stephen’s cut-offs out, 98.75 per cent for English, Economics

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: St Stephen’s College on Monday announced its cut-offs for 2019 with only a little change from last year’s. Other colleges affiliated to Delhi University are going to release their cut-offs on Friday.

Stephen’s has set the cut-offs for Economics Honours for Commerce, Humanities and Science students at 98.75 per cent and 98.5 per cent and 97.75 per cent respectively. While there has been a slight increase in the Economics Honours cut-off for Science and Humanities students in comparison to the previous year, it remained the same for Commerce students.

English Honours rivalled with Economics Honours, with a 98.75 per cent cut-off for commerce and science students. The cut-off for the most popular Delhi University course was set at an eye-popping 98.5 per cent for Humanities students.

Among science courses, the cut-off for Physics dropped from 97.33 per cent last year to 96.66 per cent this year. It was 96.33 per cent for Chemistry, 95 per cent for B.Sc (Programme) Chemistry and 96.66 per cent for B.Sc (Programme) with computer science.

The cut-off for Philosophy Hons was 97 per cent and 96.5 per cent for Commerce, Humanities and Science. The cut-off for Sanskrit was 65 for all the three streams. The numbers given are only for general category students. The college reserves 50 per cent seats for candidates from the Christian community.

The college releases separate cut-offs from the rest of the colleges of Delhi University and conducts interviews for all admissions irrespective of the course.

A total of 15 per cent weightage is given to the test and the interview, which is followed once a student crosses the percentage eligibility.