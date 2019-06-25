Home Cities Delhi

Only one transgender candidate applied for admission to UG courses at Delhi University

Only one transgender candidate has applied for admission to the undergraduate courses at the University of Delhi, much lesser in comparison with the previous year.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Only one transgender candidate has applied for admission to the undergraduate courses at the University of Delhi, much lesser in comparison with the previous year.

According to university sources, around 50 transgenders had applied for the UG courses last year but none could get admission.

The university had introduced the “other” category in its admission forms in 2015 but there have been admissions only at the School of Open Learning and not at regular colleges.

There was no response from Dean of Student’s Welfare (DSW) Rajeev Gupta on the decline of applicants against the category.

Transgender activist Kalki Subramaniam, said, “There’s a big question mark over their livelihood. They face family rejection and lack social protection. Livelihood is the priority and education is secondary for them. It is a privilege.”

