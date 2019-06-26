Centre rejects Delhi government’s conditions on Metro Phase-4, asks it to start work

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday said that it cannot accept AAP government’s conditions on the Metro Phase-4 work and asked it to review its decision to not execute the project until the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry revises its approval.

The AAP government had in April directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) not to begin work on Phase-4 project till the HUA ministry revises its approval in tune with the AAP dispensation’s proposal, a source said.

HUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra has written to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev asking him to review the AAP government’s decision and lift the embargo on work on Phase-IV at the earliest in public interest, the source said.

While approving the Metro Phase-IV, the Delhi Cabinet had imposed two conditions - 50-50 sharing of operational loss between the Delhi government and the Centre, and that the Delhi government will not bear any liability of repayment of loan given by the JICA, Japan International Cooperation Agency.

In the letter, Mishra said the conditions posed by the Delhi government are against the norms laid down in the Metro Rail Policy 2017.”Hence, there is no question of accepting the recommendations of GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi)...which has not been done for any other metro project,” Mishra said.

The Union cabinet had in March approved three of six corridors of Phase-4 approved by the AAP dispensation, sidelining the conditions imposed by the Delhi government. The AAP government had objected, alleging that the Centre had made some “unilateral changes” in the project, without communicating any reasons.