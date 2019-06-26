Home Cities Delhi

Centre rejects Delhi government’s conditions on Metro Phase-4, asks it to start work

The AAP government had in April directed DMRC not to begin the work on Phase-4 project till the HUA ministry revises its approval in tune with the AAP dispensation's proposal.

Published: 26th June 2019 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday said that it cannot accept AAP government’s conditions on the Metro Phase-4 work and asked it to review its decision to not execute the project until the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry revises its approval.

The AAP government had in April directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) not to begin work on Phase-4 project till the HUA ministry revises its approval in tune with the AAP dispensation’s proposal, a source said.

HUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra has written to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev asking him to review the AAP government’s decision and lift the embargo on work on Phase-IV at the earliest in public interest, the source said.

While approving the Metro Phase-IV, the Delhi Cabinet had imposed two conditions - 50-50 sharing of operational loss between the Delhi government and the Centre, and that the Delhi government will not bear any liability of repayment of loan given by the JICA, Japan International Cooperation Agency.

In the letter, Mishra said the conditions posed by the Delhi government are against the norms laid down in the Metro Rail Policy 2017.”Hence, there is no question of accepting the recommendations of GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi)...which has not been done for any other metro project,” Mishra said.

The Union cabinet had in March approved three of six corridors of Phase-4 approved by the AAP dispensation, sidelining the conditions imposed by the Delhi government. The AAP government had objected, alleging that the Centre had made some “unilateral changes” in the project, without communicating any reasons.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Metro Delhi Metro phase 4 AAP Metro IV conditions
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp