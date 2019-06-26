Home Cities Delhi

DCW asks Delhi Police for list of rape accused on bail

The notice comes after a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped and murdered in Narela by a man who had previously been convicted for raping a minor in 2011. 

Published: 26th June 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 11:23 AM

Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women on Tuesday issued a notice to Delhi Police, seeking details of the number of rape accused who have been released on bail. 

“Such horrifying crimes committed by repeat offenders have been on a rise in the Capital and steps must be taken by law enforcing bodies to ensure deterrence of such crimes,” DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said.

The Commission has asked the police to provide a complete list by July 5 of individuals, who have been booked under rape charges and have been released on bail; details of release; time spent in jail before being granted bail along with details of any previous convictions or arrests. 

It also sought details of any case registered after the first arrest/conviction -- repeat offence and whether “any mechanism is in place to ensure monitoring of the accused out on bail to ensure that they do not commit the crime again”. 

Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal
