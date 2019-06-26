Forest Department to develop 11 Delhi forests this year, six in monsoon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The forest department of Delhi informed the minister of environment Imran Hussain on Tuesday that it has planned to develop 11 city forests this year.

Hussain directed the forest department to ensure that at least six of these forests are developed early in the monsoon season.

Accordingly, the department was directed by the minister to immediately submit detailed action plans including timelines for the development of these forests.

The minister also directed the department to submit a proposal for carrying out a mega tree plantation drive to be organised in the last week of July in association with the various greening agencies of the capital.

“The proposal should clearly indicate the agency-wise targets along with locations for carrying out tree plantation with the active participation of people, especially children. The forest department may also immediately put up a proposal including timelines and agency-wise targeted plantation to be carried out in the monsoon season apart from mega tree plantation drive,” Hussian said.

The Delhi government had stated that it has set a target of planting more than 23 lakh trees and shrubs in the financial year 2019-20 which is 10 lakh lower than the target for last year.

Plantation last year

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in September last year launched a mass plantation drive across the city. According to an NDMC statement, over 10,000 saplings of trees, 33,895 shrubs, 3,77,650 ground cover and 23 palm in 14 circles, were planted under the drive.