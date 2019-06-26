Home Cities Delhi

‘I was living for myself. Today I am living for other people’

Subimal Banerjee

By Express News Service

I worked very hard and hardly saw any failures-which is the worst part. Born to a father who was in the Army, I was brought up in a disciplined way and led a disciplined life. It all started when I was working with a multinational company. My problem was that I could not handle success. With success came the parties, and with that came alcohol. 

I was 27 and handled multiple portfolios at a renowned leather export company. Nothing made me realise I was an addict until I came to the Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses (SPYM). I never thought I would need help. I thought I was in control. I was lucky to have a sister who understood I was addicted. But every time she tried to convince me, it did not work.       

I convinced my mother I was not an addict. It ended up in my mother taking my side and opposing my sister. But when I realised that people at the company knew the reason for my behaviour, I quit the job. 

When I did not have alcohol during the daytime, I had a heavy dose of sedatives, including anti-depressants. People’s reactions told me that things were not right and things could go wrong any time. Of course, there was the stigma and losing friends. When I gradually started understanding it, I started isolating myself. I stopped associating with people. 

My mother’s death in April 2015 changed everything. I was very close to my mother. After she was gone, I felt that I had nobody left in this world. I felt I had lost everything. I told my sister to do something to save me. Working with an NGO, she understood my situation.

I was soon admitted for rehabilitation in Kolkata, where they released me soon. When my sister came to receive me, she realised that I had gained everyone’s trust there too and was in denial of my condition. She sent me to SPYM in Delhi so that I could assess myself. When the counsellor started talking to the patients, it started sinking into me that I was an addict. I told my sister over the phone that I was the “sickest” person there and I would take the full treatment. 

I decided to stay here after the doctor told me how I could influence people to take steps forwardr. Until yesterday I was living for myself. Today I am living for other people.

Subimal Banerjee, 54, suffered from alcoholism for almost two decades, and is now project coordinator with SPYM.

