Kejriwal takes stock of monsoon preparedness in Delhi

Waterlogging has become an annual affair in the city and the Flood and Irrigation Department along with the Public Works Department are the major stake-holders when it comes to stormwater drains.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief minister, Delhi Metro

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File | EPS))

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the monsoon expected to hit the national capital soon, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took stock of the various measures put in place to stop incidents of frequent water logging in certain areas of Delhi.

However, since the past few years, haphazard development across the national capital has tied the hands of various agencies which are now passing the buck to each other. The biggest hurdle frequently mentioned by the officials of PWD is the width of the storm drains, which can smoothly pass water up to a certain limit.

The recent trend of uneven rains and lack of de-silting of the drains causes accumulation of water on roads.

Kejriwal in a meeting held with the top officials of both the departments directed them to take all possible effective measures to ensure that residents of Delhi do not face any inconvenience due to waterlogging. 

“All departments do a good job in implementing flood control measures in Delhi, but let us be clear that there are shortcomings in tackling water logging during Monsoon. Vulnerable water logging points are known and it must be ensured that the problem does not occur in the already known points,” Kejriwal said in the meeting.

Taking a strict stand, the CM said that the accountability of every officer under whose jurisdiction the respective areas fall will be fixed in case water logging happens adding that all the concerned departments should provide a list of all the already identified vulnerable water logging points across Delhi within next seven days.

