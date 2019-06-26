Mercury set to rise in Delhi, light rain forecast

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Temperatures in Delhi and the National Capital Region are likely to rise three or four notches in the coming days, India Meteorological Department has forecast. While there will be light rain in isolated places, the maximum temperature will be around 40 degrees Celsius.​

“We are expecting westerly and north-westerly winds, due to which the temperature is going to rise by three-four notches. It would be around 40 degrees Celsius. Since moisture is going to be present in the atmosphere, the temperature will be slightly high and it would be humid,” senior IMD scientist Dr Kuldeep Srivastava told this newspaper.

On Tuesday, the mercury touched 39 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 27.8 degrees Celsius and the humidity ranged from 79 per cent to 53 per cent.

The sky in Delhi will continue to be cloudy, with thunderstorms likely.

“There were traces of rain in Palam today, while the rain is going to be lighter in isolated places in Delhi-NCR,” Srivastava said.