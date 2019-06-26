Satyendra Jain wants SC-appointed panel to prevent Amar Colony sealing

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi urban development minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday wrote a letter to Bhure Lal, member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee monitoring the prohibition against punitive action against tenements in Amar Colony.

This was with regard to the sealing drive that was supposed to be conducted in the area, which the residents have been opposing.

“In this regard it is submitted that the tenants in Amar Colony enjoy immunity from punitive action like demolition, sealing as these tenants existed before 2007. However, the South Delhi Municipal Council recently started a drive for sealing the properties in the said colony purportedly on the directions of the Monitoring Committee,” Jain said in the letter.

“It is therefore requested that your personal attention may be bestowed in the matter for issuing necessary directions to the offices of SDMC for desisting from taking punitive actions like sealing”.