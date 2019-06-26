Vasant Vihar killings: Despite picking up three suspects, Delhi police fails to make any arrest so far

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even after the police picked up three suspects for questioning in the triple murder case in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, no arrests have been made so far.

A police officer said that the three, including a woman were detained after scanning call records of the victims.

“Their activities were suspicious on the day of the murder,” he said.

The elderly couple —Vishnu Mathur, 80, his wife Shashi Mathur, 75 — and their domestic help Khushboo were found dead on Sunday morning.

In the CCTV footage obtained from near the spot, a couple was seen entering the building at 11.30 p.m. and leaving at 2.30 a.m.

The man, who was in a relationship with Khushboo, was wearing a helmet while the woman covered her face with a dupatta.

Apart from these two people, a neighbour of the victims is also currently in police custody.

Police suspect that the accused had come with an intention to harm the nursing attendant, but ended up

killing the couple to eliminate witnesses.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man allegedly slit the throat of his daughter-in-law following an argument over fixing a bulb at their residence in central Delhi's Paharganj on Tuesday night.

The Delhi police had ruled out robbery as a motive and stated that the involvement of an acquaintance was suspected.