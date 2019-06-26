With an eye on 2020 Assembly election, Delhi BJP’s executive meet to formulate poll strategy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state leadership of the BJP will work out the party’s strategy for the Assembly elections to be held early next year, during a two-day executive meeting of the Delhi unit beginning on Friday. This will be the first meeting of the state office-bearers after the BJP’s victory on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

Ahead of the executive meet, Ramlal, general secretary (organisation), will address state leaders and discuss organisational matters on Wednesday.

A senior Delhi BJP leader said that apart from an orientation session on the membership drive to be launched on July 6, Ramlal will speak on the criteria for the selection of winnable candidates for the Assembly polls.

“As planned, names of five probables will be sent to the senior leadership for all 70 seats in Delhi. Ramlalji will suggest best method to pick possible candidates,” he said.

Delhi BJP leaders said that the social media and online strategy for effective poll management will also be discussed in the meeting with Ramlal.

“The leaders will brainstorm about an action plan to counter the propaganda of the Aam Aadmi Party government. We need to expose the Arvind Kerjiwal government,” said another party leader.

The executive meet will take place at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre.

“The party has framed a comprehensive scheme for its expansion. A meeting will be held at the Pradesh office on Wednesday to frame a strategy. It will be addressed by general secretary Ramlalji,” said Kuljeet Singh Chahal, general secretary of Delhi BJP.

He is also the convener of BJP’s membership drive in Delhi.

“The objective of membership registration campaign is to make BJP omnipresent,” said Chahal.