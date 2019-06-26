Home Cities Delhi

With an eye on 2020 Assembly election, Delhi BJP’s executive meet to formulate poll strategy

Ahead of the executive meet, Ramlal, general secretary (organisation), will address state leaders and discuss organisational matters on Wednesday. 

Published: 26th June 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state leadership of the BJP will work out the party’s strategy for the Assembly elections to be held early next year, during a two-day executive meeting of the Delhi unit beginning on Friday. This will be the first meeting of the state office-bearers after the BJP’s victory on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

Ahead of the executive meet, Ramlal, general secretary (organisation), will address state leaders and discuss organisational matters on Wednesday. 

A senior Delhi BJP leader said that apart from an orientation session on the membership drive to be launched on July 6, Ramlal will speak on the criteria for the selection of winnable candidates for the Assembly polls. 

“As planned, names of five probables will be sent to the senior leadership for all 70 seats in Delhi. Ramlalji will suggest best method to pick possible candidates,” he said.  

Delhi BJP leaders said that the social media and online strategy for effective poll management will also be discussed in the meeting with Ramlal.

“The leaders will brainstorm about an action plan to counter the propaganda of the Aam Aadmi Party government. We need to expose the Arvind Kerjiwal government,” said another party leader.     

The executive meet will take place at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre.  

“The party has framed a comprehensive scheme for its expansion. A meeting will be held at the Pradesh office on Wednesday to frame a strategy. It will be addressed by general secretary Ramlalji,” said Kuljeet Singh Chahal, general secretary of Delhi BJP.

He is also the convener of BJP’s membership drive in Delhi.

“The objective of membership registration campaign is to make BJP omnipresent,” said Chahal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Ramlal Delhi BJP Kuljeet Singh Chahal
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp