Bikaner House in Delhi fined Rs 18.7 lakhs for ‘choking’ trees

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state Forest Department has imposed a fine of Rs 18.70 lakh on Bikaner House for failing to comply with a National Green Tribunal’s order to remove concrete flooring around tree trunks in its premises.

In April 2013, the NGT had stated that there should be no concrete flooring in the one-meter radius around tree trunks to ensure their growth. The tribunal’s order was a reply to a plea by advocate Aditya Prasad.

The Bikaner House premises were inspected on June 7 and 187 trees with concrete flooring were found. The latest notice sent by Deputy Conservator of Forests, South to the Rajasthan government’s resident commissioner at Bikaner House said the department had ordered deconcretisation of tree bases and sought a compliance report by June 20.

“No compliance report in this regard has been received by this office till date. Therefore, ...a fine of Rs 10,000 per tree (base) concretised amounting to Rs 18.7 lakh for 187 concretised tree bases is imposed upon you. The fine must be paid through https://epayment.delhigov.nic.in immediately,” said the notice.