Fun-filled evening marks US Independence Day in Delhi

By Express News Service

The Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), North India Council (NIC) organised a fun-filled evening to mark the US Independence Day on Monday. The US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster was the chief guest on the occasion while the guest of honour was serial entrepreneur, investor and founder of Viiking Armada Sachiin J. Joshi. Joshi is also a known TV and movie star.

The theme of the evening was ‘America’s Spirit of Innovation’ and it acted as a great platform to celebrate the common commitment of both the nations to democratic values, freedom and the shared future made possible through close US-Indian bilateral ties.

Senior officials and policy makers from the state departments of the US Embassy, senior executives from a number of Indian and American companies were among those who attended the event.

“This particular occasion facilitated an excellent and unique diaspora for interaction with the distinguished members of the Diplomatic corps and for exploring new business opportunities, which would help in furthering international linkages,” said IACC regional president Aseem Chawla, addressing the gathering.