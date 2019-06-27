Three smugglers held with 21 semi-automatic pistols, revolvers in Delhi

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Three people were arrested in connection with smuggling of weapons by Delhi Police Special Cell and 21 semi-automatic handguns recovered, police sources said here on Thursday.

The police team intercepted a truck, arrested the three accused and recovered 21 pistols and revolvers from their possession.

The truck, used in smuggling the weapons, has been seized.

The gun runners were involved in supplying sophisticated weapons to the criminal gangs active in the Delhi and NCR region and the northern states, police said.

The seized consignment also included additional pistol magazines to be handed over to the criminals.

However, the police team intercepted timely.

Further probe is underway.