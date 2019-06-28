Home Cities Delhi

12 factories shut in sealing drive in Delhi's Mayapuri

The factories were engaged in industrial activities such as electroplating, pickling, galvanizing, phosphating and dyeing.

Published: 28th June 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Lock, Sealed, Shut down

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Thursday conducted a sealing drive in the Mayapuri scrap market in West Delhi and sealed 12 factories. According to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the factories were engaged in industrial activities such as electroplating, pickling, galvanizing, phosphating and dyeing. At least 102 notices had been served to “polluting” factories in C, E, W and F blocks of the market in the last seven days.

The sealing comes after a unit-wise survey in May by the agency, under the Delhi government, found the units “operating without consent.” It was done under an order of the National Green Tribunal dated October 23, 2018 that asked the authorities to shut all “illegally and unauthorisedly operating scrap factories in Mayapuri generating chemicals, oils and poisonous fumes.”

Neeraj Sehgal, secretary of the Mayapuri Industrial Area Welfare Association, said that the traders had submitted Ra 4 lakh each as environmental damages to the DPCC after notices of closure were served on Friday. “And yet, today, around 10-12 officers from the local SDM (Sub-divisional Magistrate) office, three persons from DPCC and about 50 police personnel landed here and sealed 12 factories,” he added. The market had seen clashes between the traders and police personnel accompanying a sealing team on April 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Pollution Control Committee Mayapuri scrap market Mayapuri Industrial Area Welfare Association Delhi factories shut Delhi sealing drive
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp