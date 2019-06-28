Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to help Delhi’s growth

The Chief Minister met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought a greater share of Central taxes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting at her office at North Block in New Delhi on Thursday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and assured her of full cooperation from his government in Delhi and put forth his expectations from the Union budget.

Kejriwal, accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia, met Sitharaman at North Block. In the meeting, the CM apprised the finance minister of the investment push that the national capital requires from the Centre for all-round development. 

This was Kejriwal’s second meeting with a Union minister in a week. He had earlier met Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discussed with him the water needs of the capital. He had assured him, too, of working together with the Centre for the people of Delhi.

During the meeting with Sitharaman, the CM reiterated the AAP government’s old demands of an increase in Delhi’s share of central taxes. Kejriwal also informed Sitharaman that the Centre provided grants to other states for their civic bodies.

However, Delhi had been deprived of this and therefore the municipal corporations were not getting any help from the Centre.  “Delhi contributes Rs 1.5 lakh crore in income tax towards the Central exchequer. However, in return Delhi gets merely Rs 325 crore as its share of Central taxes, which too has been frozen for nearly two decades. In comparison, the share of other states in Central taxes is quite high” said Kejriwal after the meeting.  

According to the Delhi government, the Union finance ministry has to release Rs 3,000 crore as Delhi’s dues of the integrated goods and services tax. The IGST dues for the first year of the roll-out of the indirect tax in 2017-18 are still pending, he said. “The more the Centre invests in Delhi, it will lead to a boom in the economy here and Delhiites will provide more tax collections to the Centre,” the AAP supremo said.

