Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP mulls panels to check factionalism

According to the party constitution, only active members can be given a post or organisational responsibility, and are eligible to contest an election on the party’s ticket.

Published: 28th June 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Manoj Tiwari, Tiwari, Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

By Parvez Sultan  
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to prevent any “faction” attaining a “dictating” position in the party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in Delhi is likely to set up three-member screening committees in all districts to scrutinise “active” membership applications.

A senior Delhi BJP leader privy to the development said that the idea to constitute special panels was proposed by a top Delhi leader during a meeting with the party’s national general secretary (organisation), Ramlal, on Wednesday. 

“The proposal coming from a senior party leader for setting up the committees was unprecedented, which upset a few leaders present in the meeting. He was of the opinion that before according active membership, the credentials and activities of any applicants must be checked. His apprehension was that if a large number of members with allegiance to a particular leader manages to get active membership, it may lead factionalism in the party,” said the leader.

According to the party constitution, only active members can be given a post or organisational responsibility, and are eligible to contest an election on the party’s ticket.  “From July 6, we will begin an enrolment campaign for ordinary membership. Then we will start to register active members,” said an office-bearer of the Delhi BJP.  

Ramlal on Wednesday met Delhi BJP leaders to discuss the membership registration drive to be launched next month. The BJP has set a target of registering 10 lakh new members in Delhi. The party has about 14.5 lakh members in the national capital.

As the Delhi BJP is expecting a significant number of membership requests from millennials who are yet to attain voting age, it has decided to keep a separate record for them. An office-bearer of the party said that they could be granted membership certificates later when they reach adulthood.  “As the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is growing among youths, it is being expected that underage party sympathisers may seek membership. Officially, they can’t be made members, but we will not reject their applications. We keep their record separately,” he said.

The leader said the issue of underage applicants had come up during the discussion with Ramlal, and after a nod from the party leadership, it was decided to add them as members. Kuljeet Singh Chahal, general secretary of Delhi BJP, said that as per the rules, minors could not be members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Delhi Ramlal Delhi BJP factionalism check Delhi factionalism panel
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp