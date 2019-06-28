Delhi BJP mulls panels to check factionalism

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to prevent any “faction” attaining a “dictating” position in the party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in Delhi is likely to set up three-member screening committees in all districts to scrutinise “active” membership applications.

A senior Delhi BJP leader privy to the development said that the idea to constitute special panels was proposed by a top Delhi leader during a meeting with the party’s national general secretary (organisation), Ramlal, on Wednesday.

“The proposal coming from a senior party leader for setting up the committees was unprecedented, which upset a few leaders present in the meeting. He was of the opinion that before according active membership, the credentials and activities of any applicants must be checked. His apprehension was that if a large number of members with allegiance to a particular leader manages to get active membership, it may lead factionalism in the party,” said the leader.

According to the party constitution, only active members can be given a post or organisational responsibility, and are eligible to contest an election on the party’s ticket. “From July 6, we will begin an enrolment campaign for ordinary membership. Then we will start to register active members,” said an office-bearer of the Delhi BJP.

Ramlal on Wednesday met Delhi BJP leaders to discuss the membership registration drive to be launched next month. The BJP has set a target of registering 10 lakh new members in Delhi. The party has about 14.5 lakh members in the national capital.

As the Delhi BJP is expecting a significant number of membership requests from millennials who are yet to attain voting age, it has decided to keep a separate record for them. An office-bearer of the party said that they could be granted membership certificates later when they reach adulthood. “As the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is growing among youths, it is being expected that underage party sympathisers may seek membership. Officially, they can’t be made members, but we will not reject their applications. We keep their record separately,” he said.

The leader said the issue of underage applicants had come up during the discussion with Ramlal, and after a nod from the party leadership, it was decided to add them as members. Kuljeet Singh Chahal, general secretary of Delhi BJP, said that as per the rules, minors could not be members.