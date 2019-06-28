Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Cabinet approves welfare schemes

While skill development training of up to two years for manual scavengers on a stipend of Rs 3,000 per month will be provided, manual scavengers will be provided one-time cash assistance.

Published: 28th June 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 10:35 AM

AAP, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday approved a rehabilitation programme for manual scavengers which includes providing one-time cash assistance and necessary skills to make them self-reliant for employment. 

The number of identified manual scavengers in Delhi was found to be 45 during a state monitoring committee, in September 2018. Under the approved scheme they will be provided with one-time cash assistance of Rs 40,000, concessional loans of up to Rs 15 lakh and credit-linked capital subsidy of Rs 3.25 lakh.

Skill development training of up to two years for manual scavengers on a stipend of Rs 3,000 per month will be provided, the government stated. In another crucial decision of the cabinet, the government enhanced annual family income criteria from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh under the scheme of imparting vocational training being implemented by the corporation. 

In time it has been felt that the SC/ST/ OBC Minorities/Handicapped Financial and Development Corporation (DSFDC) was unable to sponsor a sufficient number of students to free of cost job training institutes mainly because of the lower family income criteria. As per the latest notification of Delhi government, highest minimum wages is Rs 17,916 per month or Rs 1,14,992 per year.

Meanwhile, Takhat Sri Damdama Sahib in Bhatinda was also approved to be the fifth Takhat. as per the demand of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

