Local BJP worker and her son shot at in Rohini over property dispute

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old local Bharatiya Janata Party worker and her son were injured after they were shot at allegedly by a known person in Rohini area, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the BJP Mahila Morcha member Raj Rani (60) and her son Netrapal (35) were shot at by Netrapal's cousin who lives in Haryana over some property dispute in the family.

"After being shot at, the two were rushed to the Saroj Hospital with bullet injuries. The condition of the woman is stable while her son is in a critical state. Rani received bullet injuries on her leg while her son was shot at in his abdomen and a hand," said S.D. Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

Police said that the accused have been identified and Haryana Police will be contacted to arrest them, police said, adding further investigation is underway.