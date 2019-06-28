Home Cities Delhi

Make nikah halala illegal: Delhi Commission for Women to PM Modi

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said that in cases where Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey and several others have already banned instant triple talaq, "there is no chance no place for such evil practices."

Published: 28th June 2019 10:05 AM

Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding to frame a law against nikah halala and polygamy.

“In a civilised society where women and men are given equal status in every aspect, there is no place for these evil practices. In any case, when countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey and several others have already banned instant triple talaq, then why not India?” DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said in a statement.

She said that the DCW comes across “several women” facing the brunt of triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy on a daily basis.“Child marriage, sati, female infanticide, dowry, abandonment by husband – these are those social evils which were made illegal...millions of women in our society continue to suffer because of certain practices such as triple talaq not being illegal,” she said.

She further added that nikah halala “is nothing but the rape of a woman”. “Another cruel practice is that a Muslim man is allowed to keep four wives - he can marry four times without divorcing any of his previous wives...these practices are an assault on the right to equality for women guaranteed by the Constitution,” Maliwal said. DCW Chairperson requested the PM to include criminalise the practices.

