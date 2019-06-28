Home Cities Delhi

Minorities body appoints panel to probe cause of Delhi brawl

The minorities panel has also directed the committee “to evaluate the loss of the victim and his family by procuring statements of the victims and the witnesses”. 

Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson Dr Zafarul Islam

Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson Dr Zafarul Islam (Photo|ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Minorities Commission has appointed a five-member fact-finding committee to probe the June 16 incident of a brawl between policemen and a tempo driver and subsequent thrashing of the driver and his minor son by cops in Mukherjee Nagar. 

The committee, which includes an advocate and a member of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, has been asked to investigate and find out "the real cause" of the incident. 

The committee, which has been directed to submit its report in 30 days, has been asked to make recommendations for medical assistance, counselling and compensation for the victims too. 

Three policemen have been suspended for “unprofessional conduct” during the clash with the tempo driver, who chased their colleagues with a sword after his vehicle collided with a police van in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar. The police have registered cross cases in connection with the incident.
The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a PIL regarding the incident.

