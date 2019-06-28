One killed as speeding car runs over men sleeping on footpath in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: One person was crushed to death while another was injured after a speeding car ran them over in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased are yet to be identified while the arrested driver has been identified as Imran, a resident of New Seelampur area. "The incident took place near Kashmere Gate ISBT at around 12:30 AM. The eyewitnesses stated that the car was driven rashly and negligently. The driver lost control of the car which hit the footpath and crushed the duo who were sleeping at the time," said a senior police officer.

Police said one of them succumbed to his injuries while the other is injured. After the accident, the accused tried to flee from the spot but was caught by police.