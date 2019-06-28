Home Cities Delhi

Two arrested for shooting at journalist crew in Delhi's Barapullah

The accused, who have been identified as Tayyab Khan, 23, and Shahid, 20, are repeat-offenders in robbery cases.

Police presents one of the accused on Thursday

Police presents one of the accused on Thursday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police have on Thursday arrested two men for shooting at a journalist crew more than two weeks ago at the Barapullah flyover. The accused, who have been identified as Tayyab Khan, 23, and Shahid, 20, are repeat-offenders in robbery cases. 

Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Rajiv Ranjan said that Khan and Shahid were arrested on June 17 and June 19 respectively in two different cases of robbery. “During the course of investigation, few similar cases of robbery were looked into and we got to know about their involvement in the incident that took place on Barapullah Flyover,” the officer said, that 20 cases of robbery and theft were solved with the arrest of the two.

On June 8, the accused attacked the car of ABP journalist Siddharth Purohit and his crew at Barapullah Flyover when they were travelling from Noida to Karol Bagh “Soon after the bikers gestured them to stop, they noticed a pistol Tayyab’s hand. After their driver sped up, the accused opened fire at them but nobody got injured,” Ranjan said.

They shot at the car three times: hitting the car once, failing to do so the second time and having the bullet stuck in the pistol the third. The duo followed the media crew for about 100 meters before fleeing the scene.

