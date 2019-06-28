Home Cities Delhi

Two women found dead at home in South Delhi

The women identified as Kismat and Zabna were the wife and live-in partner of Jamshed, who has been missing along with his 12-year-old son.

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two women in their 30s were found dead at a house in south Delhi’s Jaitpur area on Thursday morning, police said, adding that the man, married to one of them, is suspected to have killed them and run away. The man, identified as Jamshed, a labourer, was living with the two women and his 12-year-old son in a rented room. The victims have been identified as Kismat, his wife and Zabna, his live-in partner. Their post-mortem reports are awaited but the preliminary inquiry shows that they died after eating poison. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chinmoy Biswal said that a call was received at 11.25 am to inform about a foul smell coming out of a room in the two-storey house, rented out to various families. “The door was locked from outside,” the DCP said.

The police reached the spot and found the two females lying dead. “Clothes were found wrapped on their necks. Their husband and the child were missing,” the DCP said. The neighbours told police that Jamshed had not been seen since Wednesday. “He is the prime suspect and we are looking for him,” the DCP said.

According to the neighbours, Jamshed, who had been staying at Saurabh Vihar for last two months, spoke an “unfamiliar” language and felt that he could be a Bangladeshi or a Burmese. His landlady, however, said that she never spoke to him. 

“We have a caretaker, who does everything. About a month back, I got a complaint from people (those living in adjacent rooms) that the two women had a scuffle. One of them was ready to set the house on fire. I had asked them to vacate so didn’t get their police verification done,” Sushila said, adding she did not take the caretaker's identity cards for verification. 

The landlady said that for the small period that Jamshed stayed there, he paid the rent and electricity bills in time. According to Mukesh, the caretaker of the house, they rarely moved out of the house and there were “very few men” who visited Jamshed “at times”. “Jamshed didn’t work. He and his wives stayed inside the whole time. The son used to go out to buy stuff,” he said, adding: “I don’t know from where he was getting the money from”.

The man, who had helped Jamshed find the room, stayed in the opposite room. He was in police custody and was being questioned. Meanwhile, a man identified as Fateh Ali was stabbed to death in Sangam Vihar during an argument over a debt of Rs 4-5 lakh. One of the accused has been arrested while search is one for the other.

Murders in the Capital

As many as 13 murders have been reported in Delhi is less than a week

Quadruple murder case

Date: June 22
Location: South Delhi’s Mehrauli
Victims: Archana, Ranya, Raunak, a 40-day-old child
Crime: Private tutor, a JNU alumnus, killed his wife and three children by slitting their throats. Accused held

Double murder case

Date: June 22
Location: Dwarka
Victims: Hari Ballabh Singh (Blind music teacher), Shanti Singh
Accused held

Crime: The accused liked the deceased’s daughter and murdered them after they refused his marriage proposal Accused held

Triple Murder case

Date: June 23
Location: South Delhi’s Vasant Vihar
Victims: Vishnu Mathur, Shashi Mathur, Khushboo
Brief: A woman and her live-in partner killed an elderly couple and their caretaker to loot their house. Accused held

Man kills friend
Date: June 25
Location: Moti Nagar
Victim: Dalbir
Crime: The accused hit the deceased on the head with a brick and then threw his body on the railway track. Accused held

(Three others were killed in two cases)

For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
For representational purposes
