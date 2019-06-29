CBI refuses to hand call details to missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed’s mother

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was probing the missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed case, on Friday refused to hand over call record details to his mother.

Last year, a CBI court had ordered the agency to give all call detail records, witness statements and other documents related to the case to Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees. The order came after Nafees had said she would challenge the decision of the CBI to file a closure report in the case.

The investigative agency claimed that Najeeb’s call detail records were not relevant to the case and documents were available only to the accused and not the victim.

“How is it that in the case of a person’s disappearance, a premier investigating agency does not consider his phone records as important and relevant? How can the CBI deny such crucial evidence to challenge their closure report?” Nafees questioned.

President of the JNUSU N Sai Balaji said the CBI refused to file call records in the closure report despite using them in the investigation.

“It is important for us to know where Najeeb was. If you’re using it in the report, why not file it?” Balaji questioned.

Najeeb’s case was initially investigated by the Vasant Kunj Police, which was subsequently passed on to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Delhi Police, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police and then the premier probe agency.

But neither of them was able to make any headway in the case. A first year MSc Biotechnology student, Najeeb disappeared on October 15, 2016, a day after he had an argument with a few ABVP activists.

Court directed CBI to share the record

Last year, a CBI court had ordered the agency to give all call detail records, witness statements and other documents related to the case to Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees. She had threatened to challenge the CBI’s closure report in the case.