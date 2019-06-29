Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari wants anti-Romeo Squad in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday batted for special police squads to check harassment of women in the city on the lines of ‘anti-Romeo squads’ set up in Uttar Pradesh by the Yogi Adityanath government to check crimes against women. “Harassment of women in the city is a grave matter of concern today. Hence, the police should form special squads like it has happened in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The BJP leader further said that the squads would help to dissuade harassers and create fear among them. “It has been observed that women face harassment every day while boarding a bus or Metro, when they go to schools and colleges or at public places. Tormentors come on bikes and hassle them. Stringent action must be taken against them. I demand a police squad to go after them in disguise. People, who harass women, should have fear of law like UP,” Tiwari said.

Kalpana Viswanath, Co-Founder and CEO, Safetipin, supported the idea but disapproved of the name ‘anti-Romeo squad’.“It is good idea if the police go out in plain clothes to ensure that women are not harassed. However, the name is bit problematic because they are the people who indulged in sexual harassment.”