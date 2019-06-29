Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari wants anti-Romeo Squad in Delhi

Anti Romeo squads were constituted to check stalkers and eve-teasers in Uttar Pradesh soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed the office of the chief minister in 2017.

Published: 29th June 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday batted for special police squads to check harassment of women in the city on the lines of ‘anti-Romeo squads’ set up in Uttar Pradesh by the Yogi Adityanath government to check crimes against women. “Harassment of women in the city is a grave matter of concern today. Hence, the police should form special squads like it has happened in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.  

The BJP leader further said that the squads would help to dissuade harassers and create fear among them. “It has been observed that women face harassment every day while boarding a bus or Metro, when they go to schools and colleges or at public places. Tormentors come on bikes and hassle them. Stringent action must be taken against them. I demand a police squad to go after them in disguise. People, who harass women, should have fear of law like UP,” Tiwari said. 

Kalpana Viswanath, Co-Founder and CEO, Safetipin, supported the idea but disapproved of the name ‘anti-Romeo squad’.“It is good idea if the police go out in plain clothes to ensure that women are not harassed. However, the name is bit problematic because they are the people who indulged in sexual harassment.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari Yogi Adityanath Anti romeo squads
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp