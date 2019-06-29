Even 99 per cent cut-off can’t halt students to apply for Hindu College

MUDITA Girotra By

NEW DELHI: Hindu College had the admission process initiated for 68 candidates against the total number of only 43 seats for the course. The college pegged the highest score of 99% for the course — a rise of 2 per cent from the previous year.

Out of the 43 seats, 19 belong to the unreserved category.

Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava said despite the cut-off as high as 97% last year the department admitted 118 students against the 43 seats as there is no first come first serve policy.

On Day 1 of the first round of admissions, more than 30 candidates from the unreserved category were admitted.

“We were not expecting the students to turn up in such a large number (as the cut-off was set high),” she said.

Jagdish Chander, Head of Department, Political Science Honours at Hindu College, said all the 68, who came on Day 1, may not be admitted yet the seats for the unreserved category would be filled up July 1, when the first round of admission ends.

“Everybody who meets the criteria after the release of first cut-off will be admitted,” he explained.