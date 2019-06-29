For these rugby champions, sky is the limit

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: HER mother worked as a domestic help to make ends meet, while her father was cold and abusive. However, while she gave up on her studies to baby-sit her little sister when her mother was away, she did nurse a dream to someday win sporting laurels for her country and etch her name in the glory book.

For a doughty Sumitra Nayak, India’s ‘Rugby queen’ at 19, adversity became a stepping stone for success as she helped the country win bronze at the Asia Women’s Div-I Rugby 15-s Championship.

Born to a humble household and condemned to suffering grinding poverty fairly early in life, Sumitra and her teammates demonstrated exemplary courage and steely resolve as they scripted history in Manila.

“Initially, I used to feel that my parents fought because of me and my siblings. I always wanted to see my mother lead a better life and I’m still pinching myself to believe that my dream has finally come true. She is now a beautician,” Sumitra said.

It was Sumitra’s penalty kick in the dying moments that sealed a narrow win for India in the battle for the bronze. Sumitra and four of her teammates honed their skills at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar, the largest tribal free residential institution, with about 30,000 students and alumni of 20,000.

23-year-old Hupi Majhi, from Assam’s Keonjhar district, joined KISS in 2007. Crediting her team’s success to Achyuta Samanta, a Rajya Sabha MP and founder of KISS, she said her life changed after joining the institute.

Samanta said, “They are going to win more laurels. While KISS gave them the wings to fly, they put their all into this tournament. We draw at least 50,000 applications every year, but select around 30,000 after careful scrutiny.”