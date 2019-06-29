Home Cities Delhi

Gopal Rai inaugurates mohalla clinics in Delhi, shown black flags by BJP workers

After the event, Rai shared a video of the protest on Twitter and sought to know "why the BJP is scared of opening of a mohalla clinic".

Published: 29th June 2019 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 09:40 PM

Delhi minister Gopal Rai inaugurates a Mohalla clinic in his Babarpur constituency.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai Saturday inaugurated two mohalla clinics in his Babarpur constituency amid a protest by BJP workers over the "neglect" of the assembly segment.

According to the minister, BJP workers staged a protest against the inauguration of a mohalla clinic in North Ghonda.

Neeraj Tiwari, general secretary of Delhi BJP's Purvanchali Morcha, however, said BJP workers and the local residents protested against Rai as he has "neglected" the needs of the people of his constituency.



In the video, some people are seen waving black flags and those of the BJP at the event while supporters of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are heard raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vice chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, Jasmine Shah, also took to Twitter to criticise the BJP.

"The most disgusting kind of politics at display in Delhi. BJP leaders opposing the inauguration of a mohalla clinic for the poor. Yes, you read that right," he said.

Tiwari hit out at Rai, alleging that he is trying to fool the people of his constituency.

"The local MLA grossly neglected the needs of the people in his constituency and now he is trying to fool them. There is already a mohalla clinic which is not functioning properly," he said.

The AAP government and Rai also neglected Babarpur regarding installation of CCTV cameras, education and health services, he added.

The Aam Aadmi mohalla clinics will provide quality primary healthcare services in Babarpur area at the doorstep, Rai later said in a statement.

The AAP government has set a target of setting up 1,000 mohalla clinics across the national capital, a move aimed at providing primary healthcare facilities in the neighbourhood, the statement said.

The mohalla clinics inaugurated on Saturday will provide medical facilities based on standard treatment protocols, which include curative care for common illnesses like fever, diarrhoea, skin problems, respiratory problems, among others, it said.

All lab investigations will be carried out by the empanelled laboratory for the clinics.

All drugs according to the essential drug list will be provided free of cost to patients, it added.

Comments

